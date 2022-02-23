Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,567 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 464.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

