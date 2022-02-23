Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $259,000 Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,459 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

