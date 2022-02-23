Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $694,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 365,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

