Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

GXO stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.