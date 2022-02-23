Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 16,300 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 379,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

