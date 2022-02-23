Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,333 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1,360.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

TAP opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.