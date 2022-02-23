Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,987 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RXRX stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.
In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,908 in the last 90 days.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
