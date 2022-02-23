Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,987 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXRX stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,908 in the last 90 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

