Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 384.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

