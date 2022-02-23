Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 273,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

