Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.