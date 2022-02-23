Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $14.88

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $14.69 billion and $1.47 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $14.88 or 0.00042539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.44 or 0.06820255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,064.05 or 1.00252377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.