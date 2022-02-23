Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,362,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 30,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,727. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.