Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,362,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 30,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,727. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

