Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

PTLO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,971. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

