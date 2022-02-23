Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts have commented on PBPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, SVP Adam Noyes purchased 5,640 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

