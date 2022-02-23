PPL Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

PPL has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in PPL by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PPL by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.