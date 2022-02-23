Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

