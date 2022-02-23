Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 769,872 shares of company stock valued at $133,170,830 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded down $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.34. 184,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,085. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of -217.42 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

