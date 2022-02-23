Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.