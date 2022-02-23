Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,127 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 546,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

