Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Acquires 900 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $248,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,947,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.