Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

