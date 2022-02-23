Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 83.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

VRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

