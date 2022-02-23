Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,975,000 after buying an additional 229,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

