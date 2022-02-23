Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 170,862 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,862 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.33. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

