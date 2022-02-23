PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

