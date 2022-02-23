PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 299.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 383.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 299,114 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

