PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCHUY opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. PTT Public has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $8.33.
About PTT Public
