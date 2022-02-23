PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCHUY opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. PTT Public has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

