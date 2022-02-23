Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) vs. Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Financial Review

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 4.99 -$4.74 million N/A N/A Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.86 $212.52 million $3.56 9.14

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Volatility & Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Capital 1 0 5 0 2.67

Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Victory Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital 30.59% 41.03% 18.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

