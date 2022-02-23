Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.30 or 0.06989083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.02 or 0.99817563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

