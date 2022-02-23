Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CBIZ, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBIZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $37.67 on Monday. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 900,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after buying an additional 331,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.