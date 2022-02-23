Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Increased by National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $449.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.