Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,748,517.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

