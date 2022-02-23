Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Truist Financial

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VMC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.06 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

