Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.18.

NYSE DE opened at $353.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

