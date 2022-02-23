Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Synopsys, Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synopsys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $289.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.14. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $127,122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

