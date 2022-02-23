QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $203.16 Average PT from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,734,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,671,647. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.