Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

QDEL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70. Quidel has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,880,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

