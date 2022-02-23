Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

