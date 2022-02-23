Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
