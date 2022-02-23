Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.18% from the stock’s current price.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 166,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 519,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

