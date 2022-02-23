Raine Capital LLC Has $19.56 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up about 1.0% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 263,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 48,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.05.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.