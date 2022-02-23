Raine Capital LLC Has $19.56 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up about 1.0% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 263,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 48,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

