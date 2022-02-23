Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 190,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Range Resources by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Range Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

