Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
Ranpak Company Profile
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranpak (PACK)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.