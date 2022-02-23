Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ranpak by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

