Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RC opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

