Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $425.00 to $432.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $417.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $412.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deere expects net income for fiscal 2022 to lie between $6.5 billion and $7 billion on improving farm and construction sectors. The ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel demand for agricultural equipment, encouraging farmers to boost spending on new farm equipment. Replacement demand triggered by the need to upgrade old equipment will also continue to support Deere's revenues. The company is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology will make farming automated, which will drive Deere's growth in the long haul. However, higher material and labor costs will likely dent its results. The earnings estimates for first-quarter fiscal 2022 have undergone downward revisions lately.”

2/10/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $455.00.

1/24/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $395.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $475.00.

Shares of DE traded down $9.47 on Wednesday, reaching $344.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.61 and a 200-day moving average of $360.42.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.