Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Resonant (RESN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN):

2/18/2022 – Resonant was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2022 – Resonant had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/16/2022 – Resonant was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – Resonant was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Resonant was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.50.

1/12/2022 – Resonant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Shares of RESN stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.97. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

