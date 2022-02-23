Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MarketAxess (MKTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) recently:

2/18/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $384.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $390.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enable it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys a strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. However, the bond trading volumes are suffering from low levels of credit market volatility. With the ongoing economic revival, bond trading somewhat tapered down is weighing on commission revenues. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It reported weak fourth-quarter earnings due to escalating costs and decreased trading volumes from the total credit category.”

1/27/2022 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $375.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $490.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $499.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $424.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $426.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $386.00 to $369.00.

1/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $476.00 to $471.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $499.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $405.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $5.12 on Wednesday, hitting $368.03. 6,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,074. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.47 and its 200 day moving average is $403.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

