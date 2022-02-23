Recro Pharma (REPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on REPH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 75.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.