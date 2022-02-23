Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 960 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 458,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.12. 107,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day moving average of $318.39. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

