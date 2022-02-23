Redrow plc Announces Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 593.78 ($8.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 647.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 660.22. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 540 ($7.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($168,366.65).

RDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.33) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.83) to GBX 890 ($12.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 877.63 ($11.94).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

