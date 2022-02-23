Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $602.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $620.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,347 shares of company stock worth $9,454,589. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

